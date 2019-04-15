Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019

Liam Payne Joins Winston Duke at Republic Records Coachella Party

Liam Payne Joins Winston Duke at Republic Records Coachella Party

Liam Payne teases his washboard abs under an open shirt as he attends the Republic Records Celebrates Their Class Of 2019 party on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at Zenyara in Indio, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer was joined by Us star Winston Duke as they attended the party held during the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Other stars at the party included Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Moner and Star actor Quincy Brown.

The day before, Liam joined Gigi Hadid at Bootsy Bellows Pool Party at Coachella!

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the party…
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 01
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 02
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 03
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 04
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 05
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 06
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 07
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 08
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 09
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 10
liam payne winston duke republic records coachella party 11

