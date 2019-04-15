Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:07 am

Liev Schreiber Brings His Kids to 'Penguins' Screening in NYC

Liev Schreiber Brings His Kids to 'Penguins' Screening in NYC

Liev Schreiber hits the blue carpet with his kids at a screening of Disneynature’s Penguins hosted by The Cinema Society on Sunday afternoon (April 14) at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City.

The 51-year-old Ray Donovan actor kept things cool in a black trucker hat, blue-buttoned down shirt, and tan trousers as he brought along kids Kai, 10, and Sasha, 11, for the screening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Last week, Liev joined ex Naomi Watts at the New York Academy of Arts’ Tribeca Ball.

Penguins hits theaters on Wednesday, April 17.
    This post needs a correction: Liev only brought Sasha. The other child is Ruby Watts, Sasha’s cousin (the daughter of Naomi’s brother Ben Watts).

  • Diane Cathcart

    You are right. Liev has 2 sons.