Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 2:37 pm

Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' Wraps Filming

Margot Robbie's 'Birds of Prey' Wraps Filming

Margot Robbie has officially wrapped filming on her Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey.

“That’s a wrap!,” she posted on her official Instagram account, along with a photo of her sitting in a chair in costume on set.

Just this past weekend, we got photos of Margot filming a scene where Harley did some shopping.

The events of Birds of Prey are said to take off after Harley’s split from The Joker. The movie will follow her joining forces with superheroes Huntress and Black Canary to protect a young girl from a criminal kingpin.

The film hits theaters on February 7, 2020.
