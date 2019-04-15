Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:32 pm

NBC Renews 'Manifest' for a Second Season!

NBC Renews 'Manifest' for a Second Season!

The hit new series Manifest has been renewed for a second season!

The first season had 16 episodes and Deadline notes that the second season will “likely be a shorter order.”

Manifest holds the distinction this season of having TV’s biggest lift in viewership from people watching DVR recording. The show adds 6.1 million viewers in seven days of delayed viewing.

“In just its first season, Manifest has answered many questions about the mystery of Flight 828 and, smartly, asks many more,” NBC execs Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said in a joint statement. “Congratulations to Jeff Rake, our producers, cast and crew who have created an incredibly addictive series with compelling characters and complex relationships.”

Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh star in the series.

