Mon, 15 April 2019 at 6:53 pm

Paris Jackson & Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Perform at 'Filthy Fangs' Party During Coachella Weekend!

Paris Jackson & Boyfriend Gabriel Glenn Perform at 'Filthy Fangs' Party During Coachella Weekend!

Paris Jackson poses for a photo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn while attending the Filthy Fangs party on Saturday (April 13) at the Laguna Seca Estates in Bermunda Dunes, Calif.

The couple performed with their band The Soundflowers at the party, which was held during the first weekend of the 2019 Coachella Music Festival.

Bella Thorne was in attendance at the party to celebrate her label Filthy Fangs. The party was also a preview of Flaunt‘s new “Cause & Effect” issue.

FYI: Paris and Gabriel are both wearing Zadig et Voltaire. The fashion brand helped present the party.

Photos: Sean Behr
