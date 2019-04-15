Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 6:37 pm

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out After Announcing Mindy Kaling Comedy Flick

Priyanka Chopra Steps Out After Announcing Mindy Kaling Comedy Flick

Priyanka Chopra showed her style in the Big Apple!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Monday afternoon (April 15) in New York City.

Priyanka looked chic in jeans and a white cropped tee paired with a red and yellow plaid trench coat.

Over the weekend, it was announced that Priyanka will be starring in an upcoming comedy written by Mindy Kaling.

“Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!” Priyanka wrote on her Instagram.

According to Deadline, the film reportedly revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes.

