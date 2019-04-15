Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 7:23 pm

Reese Witherspoon Supports Her Friends at 'Tiny Beautiful Things' Opening!

Reese Witherspoon Supports Her Friends at 'Tiny Beautiful Things' Opening!

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with Nia Vardalos and author Cheryl Strayed at the opening night performance of the play Tiny Beautiful Things on Sunday night (April 14) at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, Calif.

The play was created and conceived by Nia based on the best-selling book written by Cheryl.

You might remember that Reese played Cheryl in the movie Wild and earned an Oscar nomination for her work.

The stage version of Tiny Beautiful Things is running now through May 5 at the Pasadena Playhouse.
