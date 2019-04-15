Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 4:00 pm

Rihanna Wears Her Sunglasses at Night in NYC

Rihanna Wears Her Sunglasses at Night in NYC

Rihanna leaves a photo shoot looking gorgeous and wearing her sunglasses at night on Sunday (April 14) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer made her way to her ride with her security right behind her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

If you missed it, Rihanna was seen on a dinner date with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel over the weekend. Be sure to check out the photos if you haven’t seen them already!

Check out the photos of Rihanna leaving her photo shoot…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Rihanna

