Rihanna Wears Her Sunglasses at Night in NYC

Rihanna leaves a photo shoot looking gorgeous and wearing her sunglasses at night on Sunday (April 14) in New York City.

The 31-year-old entertainer made her way to her ride with her security right behind her.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

If you missed it, Rihanna was seen on a dinner date with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel over the weekend. Be sure to check out the photos if you haven’t seen them already!

Check out the photos of Rihanna leaving her photo shoot…