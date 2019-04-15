Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 10:39 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Jason Statham Coordinate Their Outfits for Errand Run

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and longtime partner Jason Statham step out to run some errands together!

The 31-year-old model and the 51-year-old The Meg actor were spotted visiting a medical building on Monday (April 15) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jason kept busy on his phone as he walked behind Rosie, who was seen reaching into her tan-colored purse.

Rosie donned an all-black ensemble with green boots and earrings, styling her hair into a low bun. Jason also wore all black, along with a green baseball cap.

Just ahead of the weekend, the duo enjoyed a date night at Nobu in Malibu.

You can next catch Jason in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, out on August 2!
Photos: Backgrid USA
