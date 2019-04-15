Top Stories
Mon, 15 April 2019 at 8:00 pm

Sarah Jessica Parker Stars in 'Intimissimi's Spring Campaign!

Sarah Jessica Parker Stars in 'Intimissimi's Spring Campaign!

Sarah Jessica Parker is the face of Intimissimi‘s new campaign!

The 54-year-old actress stars in the lingerie company’s ads to launch their Triangle Bra Collection.

In the campaign, Sarah looks chic and comfortable in the brand’s bra and pajamas, while posing in front of the New York City skyline.

“With @intimissimiofficial silk pajamas this gorgeous, there’s really no need to change when you wake. X, SJ​,” Sarah wrote on her Instagram earlier this month.

Photos: Intimissimi
Posted to: Sarah Jessica Parker

