Sterling K. Brown Joins 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' for Season 3!

Sterling K. Brown will be seen on more than just This Is Us in the upcoming television season – he’s joining the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!

The 43-year-old Emmy-winning actor announced the news in a video on social media.

“I’m Eastward bound,” Sterling says in the video. “I’m going to do a little TV show, maybe you’ve heard of it: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So, stay tuned. I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.”

No word yet on who Sterling will be playing, but Deadline notes it will be a recurring role.