'The Voice' Launches the Live Cross Battles - See the Rules!

Say goodbye to the Knockout Round on The Voice because there’s a change in the format of the show for the current season!

The Live Cross Battles round begins tonight (April 15) and it will pit the contestants from different teams against each other. A new stage design was created for the round in which contestants from each team will sit together on benches on the four sides of the stage.

So, how do the battles work? Two artists from different teams face off in each battle – and they don’t find out who they’re battling until they walk on stage. America will vote to decide which contestant moves on to the next round.

Each judge will be allowed to save one member from their own team and steal a contestant from another team during this round.

The Live Cross Battles begin with the Top 32 and there will be 24 contestants remaining by the end.