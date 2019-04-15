Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 5:39 pm

'The Voice' Launches the Live Cross Battles - See the Rules!

'The Voice' Launches the Live Cross Battles - See the Rules!

Say goodbye to the Knockout Round on The Voice because there’s a change in the format of the show for the current season!

The Live Cross Battles round begins tonight (April 15) and it will pit the contestants from different teams against each other. A new stage design was created for the round in which contestants from each team will sit together on benches on the four sides of the stage.

So, how do the battles work? Two artists from different teams face off in each battle – and they don’t find out who they’re battling until they walk on stage. America will vote to decide which contestant moves on to the next round.

Each judge will be allowed to save one member from their own team and steal a contestant from another team during this round.

The Live Cross Battles begin with the Top 32 and there will be 24 contestants remaining by the end.
Just Jared on Facebook
the voice live cross battles 01
the voice live cross battles 02
the voice live cross battles 03
the voice live cross battles 04
the voice live cross battles 05
the voice live cross battles 06
the voice live cross battles 07
the voice live cross battles 08
the voice live cross battles 09
the voice live cross battles 10

Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr