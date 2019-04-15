Top Stories
Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Celebrities React to Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Dakota Johnson Picks Up a Shirtless Chris Martin After His Hike!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:18 pm

Tyga: 'Goddamn' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga: 'Goddamn' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Tyga has released a brand new song!

The 29-year-old rapper is getting fans ready for summer with his new jam “Goddamn.”

Tyga was in the desert over the weekend for a surprise appearance at Coachella and a performance at the Revolve Festival. It definitely has been a busy few days for him!

Some of the other songs that Tyga has dropped this year include “Floss in the Bank” and “Girls Have Fun.” He hasn’t yet announced his seventh studio album.

Download the song “Goddamn” now on iTunes and stream it here from YouTube.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Tyga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their eye on a new vacation house - TMZ
  • Looks like Eva Gutowski has a new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Jenni "JWoww" Farley has a new man in her life! - TooFab
  • Madonna is teasing her upcoming project - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Why wasn't Camila Cabello at Coachella? - Just Jared Jr