Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:00 pm
Wendy Williams Brings Up Her Divorce for First Time on Her Show
- Wendy Williams brought up her divorce for the first time on her talk show – TMZ
- Check out Noah Centineo in these new Charlie’s Angels photos – Just Jared Jr
- What is Taylor Swift counting down to? – Lainey Gossip
- Notre Dame in Paris is on fire - DListed
- Katy Perry was reduced to tears on American Idol – TooFab
- The Big Little Liars season two trailer is here! – Towleroad
- Is this the next person that Ariana Grande is collaborating with? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Newsies, Wendy Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet