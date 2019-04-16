Top Stories
Adam Levine Debuts New Mohawk Hairstyle on 'The Voice'

Adam Levine is rocking a brand new hairstyle!

The 40-year-old singer debuted his new mohawk during the latest episode of The Voice, which aired on Monday (April 15).

The Voice‘s current season is in the middle of a brand new round of competition – the Live Cross Battles, where coaches put their contestants in a battle against another coach’s contestant. America gets to decide the winner of each battle!

The new round on the show replaces what used to be the Knockout round.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Adam Levine’s new hairstyle?
