Alden Ehrenreich Will Star in 'Brave New World' Series for NBCU's Streaming Service

Alden Ehrenreich, best known for his work in the movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, has landed the lead role in the upcoming series Brave New World.

The show was originally developed at Syfy and then was picked up to series for USA Network, but it’s now rumored to be a blockbuster show for NBCU’s new streaming platform, according to Deadline.

Brave New World is based on the 1932 novel by Aldous Huxley, which “imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.”

Here is the show’s synopsis: “As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. The arrival of John, a subversive outsider, in the New World, threatens to disrupt the stability of New London’s utopian society.”

The NBCU streaming platform will debut in 2020.