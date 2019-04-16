Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 4:58 pm

Alex Landi to Star in Season 2 of 'Insatiable'!

Alex Landi is heading to Insatiable!

The 26-year-old Grey’s Anatomy actor is set to star in a recurring role in the second season of the Netflix series, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday (April 16).

Insatiable centers on Patty (Debby Ryan), who, for years, has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself.

The details of Alex’s character are still being kept under wraps.
