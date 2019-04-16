Anne Hathaway Clarifies Why She's Quitting Drinking Until Her Son is 18

Earlier this year, Anne Hathaway revealed she decided to quit drinking until her son, Jonathan, who was born back in April 2016, turns 18.

Now, she’s explaining her decision more thoroughly after fans were wondering why.

“I didn’t put [a drink] down because my drinking was a problem; I put it down because the way I drink leads me to have hangovers and those were the problem,” Anne told Boston Common magazine. “My last hangover lasted for five days. When I’m at a stage in my life where there is enough space for me to have a hangover, I’ll start drinking again, but that won’t be until my kid is out of the house. But, I just want to make this clear: Most people don’t have to do such an extreme thing. I don’t think drinking is bad. It’s just the way I do it—which I personally think is really fun and awesome—is just not the kind of fun and awesome that goes with having a child for me. But this isn’t a moralistic stance.”