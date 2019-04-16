Barbara Palvin Kicks Off Incredible by Victoria's Secret Collection Tour!

Barbara Palvin happily strikes a pose while attending the Incredible By Victoria’s Secret collection launch celebration held at the Victoria’s Secret 5th Avenue Store on Tuesday (April 16) in New York City.

The 25-year-old model, who was recently named a new Victoria’s Secret Angel, kicked off the Incredible by Victoria’s Secret multi-city tour at the store and shared what makes this new bra collection a must have and why it’s “incredible” to be an Angel.

“If you’re in NYC come take a picture with me at Victoria’s Secret 5th Avenue Store tomorrow from 5 – 7 PM!,” Barbara captioned with her Instagram post ahead of the event. “There’s a new Incredible bra in store that you have to get your hands on. Can’t wait to see you there.”

The new collection is made with Victoria’s Secret’s softest and smoothest fabric ever and a cushioned underwire you won’t feel, paired with patented wing technology.