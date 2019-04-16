Brianna Mazzola Debuts 'How Much' Video, Plus Get to Know Her with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Brianna Mazzola just dropped the hot new video for her song “How Much” and you can check it out right here!
The 18-year-old singer is ready to make a big impact on the music scene with her new single, which is featured on her self-titled EP.
Brianna got her start on Disney’s 2017 reboot of the Mickey Mouse Club franchise and she soon caught the attention of legendary music exec L.A. Reid, who signed her to his label HITCO.
Make sure to go to iTunes to download the EP!
Click inside to read 10 Fun Facts about Brianna…
- 1. I eat peanut butter sandwiches (yes, without jelly), and it’s been my favorite snack since I was a little kid.
- 2. I always put on shows for my family growing up, but that required dragging my sisters and cousins into every production.
- 3. My favorite flower is a sunflower.
- 4. I love cookie dough. I’ll make it at midnight just for fun.
- 5. I have two younger sisters.
- 6. I love fashion and fashion history. I even have my own sketch book where I draw out designs.
- 7. I’m addicted to watching makeup videos/tutorials; so when giving the option, I love to do my own!
- 8. I can’t do a kart wheel. I’m actually the worst.
- 9. I have two birthmarks on both sides of my stomach, and they are opposite colors.
- 10. I’m from Philadelphia, but I’ve been living in Los Angeles for the past 5 years.