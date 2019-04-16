Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 4:00 am

Calvin Harris & Girlfriend Aarika Wolf Look Smitten at the Farmers' Market

Calvin Harris and his girlfriend Aarika Wolf enjoy a day at the farmers’ market!

The 35-year-old DJ and the model were spotted purchasing some flowers on Sunday (April 14) in Studio City, Calif.

The two were all smiles as they chatted and browsed the different vendors.

“Aloha🌺,” Aarika captioned the Instagram photo below the next day.

ICYMI, the duo also stepped out for a date night in London, England, back in February after his big night at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

Photos: Backgrid USA
