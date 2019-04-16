Top Stories
at 12:32 pm

'Child's Play' Stills Give First Look at New Chucky Doll

We have our first look at the new Chucky doll from the upcoming film Child’s Play.

Here’s a synopsis of the upcoming film, which is a contemporary re-imagining of the 1988 horror classic. The movie follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.

Brian Tyree Henry also stars, and Mark Hamill can be heard as the voice of Chucky.

The movie is set to hit theaters on June 21. Be sure to check it out!
Credit: Courtesy Orion Pictures
