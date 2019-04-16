Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 12:47 pm

Dax Shepard Reveals On 'Kimmel' That He Once Made Love To Jell-O - Watch Here!

Dax Shepard stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (April 15) and told a hilarious story about the time he once tried to have intercourse with Jell-O.

The 44-year-olc actor explained that he first got the idea as a child when a character in the film Real Genius asked another, “What were you doing naked in your room with a bowl full of Jell-O?”

Dax explains that later, when he was 20 and had money and access to Jell-O he decided to actually try it out. “I bought five boxes for a dollar because I was like, ‘This is going to be awesome, I’m gonna want to do this multiple times,’” Dax recalled. “I’ve never made Jell-O. I’m getting horny just having these boxes.”

“In the kitchen, I enter the Jell-O,” Dax said. “Within six seconds, I’m just sloshing around Kool-Aid. It just completely disintegrates. I’m basically like, stirring Kool-Aid.”


Dax Shepard Had Sex with Jell-O

Dax Shepard on Game of Thrones Premiere & Being Drunk in Amsterdam
