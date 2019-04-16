Did Wendy Williams Fire Her Husband From Her Show?

Is Kevin Hunter fired from The Wendy Williams Show? – TMZ

Blu-Ray and Digital HD Releases



Glass

The much anticipated sequel to M. Night Shyamalan‘s Unbreakable and Split, Glass arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD today.

In this comic book inspired thriller, fragile evil braniac Mr. Glass reunites with superhuman David Dunn, played by Bruce Willis, as he tries to hunt down a multiple-personality disordered kidnapper collectively called “The Horde”, played brilliantly by James McAvoy.

The new release is presented in 4K with a great Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Overall the transfer looks great. Extras include Deleted Scenes, alternate openings, character portraits, and a good handful of other featurettes.

Fans of Unbreakable and Split will appreciate this release, as it brings the unexpected trilogy to a close. James McAvoy‘s acting really steals the film as we see him change personalities before our eyes. With a solid transfer and sound presentation, this film is worth picking up to anyone that missed it in the theaters.

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Kid Who Would Be King comes out on Blu-Ray and 4K today.

Sporting a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes, this film follows a modernization of the King Arthur and the sword in the stone classic. This time around, an altruistic kid, Alex, finds the sword and realizes he is a direct descendant of King Arthur. From there he meets a transmogrified Merlin who guides his destiny to thwart an attack on the world by an evil enchantress.

The film is a bit of a surprise in that it’s very imaginative and a sheer wonderful spin on the classic story. Though some scenes may be a bit scary for younger audiences, there’s definitely enough here for the whole family to enjoy.

Extras include deleted scenes, featurettes on the different characters of the film, and a look in to the origin of the King stories. The film is presented in DTS Master Audio and looks fantastic in 4K.

This film is a recommended pick up for an enjoyable family film with good special effects and a fun twist to the classic King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table story.

Replicas

Starring Keanu Reeves And Alice Eve, Replicas Arrives Today On store shelves.

The sci-fi thriller follows a synthetic biologist, named William Foster (Keanu Reeves), on the cusp of mastering transferring a person’s conscious from one body to another, finds himself with a moral dilemma to bring back his deceased family using the new controversial technique. From there, his obsession unravels secrets of his employers as he races to protect his resurrected family.

The film is presented in AVC encoded 1080p transfer and is accompanied by a DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Extra features are a bit lacking with only a making of and deleted scenes.

Although the film wasn’t well received by critics, it has its merits and satiates a curious mind. The moral dilemmas a family man would face is particularly interesting and helps drive the film forward.