Eva Longoria Has Her Hands Full With Two Shopping Carts!

Eva Longoria gets some serious grocery shopping done!

The 44-year-old Brooklyn Nine‑Nine actress was spotted pushing not one, but two shopping carts while visiting Jayde’s Market on Sunday (April 14) in Los Angeles.

She got some help loading her purchases, including a bag of ice, into her car before taking off.

Eva kept it cute and comfy in a sleeveless black maxi dress with flip-flops, a necklace, black sunglasses, and blue nail polish.

It was just announced that the Greenwich International Film Festival will honor Eva at the 2019 Changemaker Gala on May 30 in Greenwich, Conn., for her work to empower Latina woman and girls through the Eva Longoria Foundation.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Greenwich International Film Festival because it bridges two aspects of my life that I’m passionate about: impactful philanthropy and phenomenal film,” she said. “The Greenwich International Film Festival’s commitment to gender parity furthers our shared vision of equal and diverse representations of women in media. The Festival goes beyond film to promote the important work of organizations like the Eva Longoria Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Greenwich that are making a difference in our communities.”