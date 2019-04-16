Frank Ocean Has Been in a Relationship for Three Years!

Frank Ocean is off the market… and he has been for years!

The 31-year-old singer just revealed in a new Gayletter interview that he has secretly been in a relationship for the past three years.

Frank was asked about what it’s like for him to date and if he uses dating apps.

“I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now,” Frank said. “I f–k with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.”