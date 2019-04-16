Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 9:20 pm

Frank Ocean Has Been in a Relationship for Three Years!

Frank Ocean Has Been in a Relationship for Three Years!

Frank Ocean is off the market… and he has been for years!

The 31-year-old singer just revealed in a new Gayletter interview that he has secretly been in a relationship for the past three years.

Frank was asked about what it’s like for him to date and if he uses dating apps.

“I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now,” Frank said. “I f–k with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Frank Ocean

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is being sued by the paparazzi - TMZ
  • There's finally photos of Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angel character - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is speaking out about her divorce - TooFab
  • Cher explains why she doesn't like karaoke - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Milo Manheim dating Alexis Ren? - Just Jared Jr
  • iggy

    with a man or woman?