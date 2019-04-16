Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Supporting Son Zion at Pride Parade With Dwyane Wade & Family

Gabrielle Union is opening up about attending Miami Pride with her family!

The 46-year-old L.A.’s Finest actress discussed attending the parade with husband Dwayne Wade in support of their 11-year-old son Zion at the Black Design Collective Honors Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter event on Saturday (April 13) with Us Weekly.

“It feels normal. My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it’s kind of part of being a global citizen,” she explained.

“People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don’t actually mean it. In our household, we mean that, and that’s why the entire household went to pride.”

Dwyane couldn’t make it to the pride event because of work, but he shared photos on Instagram Stories to show he was there in spirit. He wrote, “Zion had his [own] cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!”