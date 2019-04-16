Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer Enjoys a Night Out in London

Natalie Dormer makes her exit from the 34 Restaurant on Tuesday night (April 16) in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, England.

The 37-year-old actress will be seen next in the upcoming Penny Dreadful revival series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Natalie starred on the hit series Game of Thrones as Margaery Tyrell for six seasons and even though she’s no longer on the show, she showed up at the final season premiere a couple weeks ago in New York City.