Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 7:48 pm

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer Enjoys a Night Out in London

Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer Enjoys a Night Out in London

Natalie Dormer makes her exit from the 34 Restaurant on Tuesday night (April 16) in the Mayfair neighborhood of London, England.

The 37-year-old actress will be seen next in the upcoming Penny Dreadful revival series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

Natalie starred on the hit series Game of Thrones as Margaery Tyrell for six seasons and even though she’s no longer on the show, she showed up at the final season premiere a couple weeks ago in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie dormer night out in london 01
natalie dormer night out in london 02
natalie dormer night out in london 03
natalie dormer night out in london 04
natalie dormer night out in london 05
natalie dormer night out in london 06
natalie dormer night out in london 07
natalie dormer night out in london 08
natalie dormer night out in london 09
natalie dormer night out in london 10
natalie dormer night out in london 11
natalie dormer night out in london 12
natalie dormer night out in london 13
natalie dormer night out in london 14
natalie dormer night out in london 15
natalie dormer night out in london 16
natalie dormer night out in london 17
natalie dormer night out in london 18
natalie dormer night out in london 19
natalie dormer night out in london 20

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Natalie Dormer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is being sued by the paparazzi - TMZ
  • There's finally photos of Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angel character - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is speaking out about her divorce - TooFab
  • Cher explains why she doesn't like karaoke - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Milo Manheim dating Alexis Ren? - Just Jared Jr