Gemma Chan Celebrates Opening of The St. Regis Hong Kong!

Gemma Chan is gorgeous as she strikes a pose at The St. Regis Hong Kong grand opening Midnight Supper celebration!

The 36-year-old Crazy Rich Asians star was accompanied by her parents as they enjoyed a 5-course menu by award-winning French chef and Culinary Director of L’Envol, Olivier Elzer, paired with a special wine selection by Tristan Pommier, Executive Chief Sommelier at The St. Regis Hong Kong.

“Had an incredible few days in Hong Kong at the grand opening of the @StRegisHK,” Gemma captioned with her Instagram post. “Honoured to be their first guest and it’s been even more special to be back here with my mum and dad for the first time since I was a child. In the third photo we are on the Star Ferry between Kowloon and HK Island that my dad and grandma used to take every day to work.”

FYI: Gemma is wearing a dress by Huishan Zhang and Jimmy Choo shoes.