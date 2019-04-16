Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl Hope Catherine!

Hoda Kotb has adopted another baby girl!

“It’s a girl!” the 54-year-old Today show anchor announced very early on Tuesday morning (April 16) on the show.

She added that her name is Hope Catherine Kotb.

Two years ago, Hoda announced that she adopted another baby girl, Haley Joy Kotb.

Hoda called into the Today show earlier this morning to let the world know her very exciting news.

Watch the video to see what else she shared.

Congratulations to Hoda on the wonderful new addition to her family!
