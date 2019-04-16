How Do You Pronounce Pete Buttigieg's Last Name? Answer Revealed!

Now that Pete Buttigieg, also known as “Mayor Pete,” has became a major force in the 2020 presidential race… you might be wondering how to say his last name!

The Democratic presidential candidate actually just filed documents to trademark the phrase “Boot Edge Edge,” which is the phonetical pronunciation of his last name, according to The Blast.

Pete‘s husband Chasten Buttigieg recently tweeted out four different ways that you can say their last name. Here they are:

Buddha-judge

Boot-a-judge

Boo-tuh-judge

boot-edge-edge

If you want to donate to Pete‘s campaign, you can head to PeteForAmerica.com right now!