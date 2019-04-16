Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 12:36 pm

Hugh Jackman & Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Celebrate Their 23rd Anniversary in Hawaii

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are having a fun time celebrating their love.

The married couple were spotted celebrating their 23rd anniversary together on Friday (April 12) in Hololulu, Hawaii.

The two were joined by a group of friends aboard a catamaran off the coast of Waikiki, where they looked to be in high spirits as they celebrated with loved ones before heading out to sea.

Hugh also took a quick dip in the water before they headed out for the day.

On Sunday (April 14), the group took part in some outrigger canoeing. Before meeting up with their friends Jack and Deborra-Lee took their son and his friend (not pictured) to Bills Hawaii, a famous Australian eatery.

Happy anniversary to Hugh and Deborra-Lee!
