Idris Elba & Fiancee Sabrina Dhowre Land in London After Coachella

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre touch down in London, England!

The 46-year-old Turn Up Charlie actor and his fiancee were spotted arriving at Heathrow Airport and making their way to their ride on Monday (April 15).

Over the weekend, Idris made his Coachella debut with a hot DJ set at the festival in Indio, Calif.

“One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen you do @idriselba #legend #soproud #thankscoachella,” Sabrina captioned the Instagram video below.

You can next catch Idris in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw when it premieres on August 2!

FYI: Idris is wearing Nike sneakers. Sabrina is wearing Vans sneakers.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
