Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Lascana Campaign - See the Pics!

Jasmine Sanders is appearing in a new campaign!

The 27-year-old model was announced on Tuesday (April 16) as the new brand ambassador for Lascana‘s Spring/Summer 2019 campaign, called Your World. Your Rules.

“I’m born to be real – not to be perfect! What about you? Trust your own voice. Never apologize for being yourself. And when someone says you can’t do it, do it twice and take pictures,” she said of the new campaign.

“With Jasmine Sanders, we were able to join forces with a powerful woman who supports and enhances our brand philosophy. Her coolness and self-confidence is sure to inspire our customers globally and further expand our brand statement, “It’s a Woman’s World’” added Lascana exec Sarah Rissen.