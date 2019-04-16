Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 4:10 pm

Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Lascana Campaign - See the Pics!

Jasmine Sanders Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Lascana Campaign - See the Pics!

Jasmine Sanders is appearing in a new campaign!

The 27-year-old model was announced on Tuesday (April 16) as the new brand ambassador for Lascana‘s Spring/Summer 2019 campaign, called Your World. Your Rules.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jasmine Sanders

“I’m born to be real – not to be perfect! What about you? Trust your own voice. Never apologize for being yourself. And when someone says you can’t do it, do it twice and take pictures,” she said of the new campaign.

“With Jasmine Sanders, we were able to join forces with a powerful woman who supports and enhances our brand philosophy. Her coolness and self-confidence is sure to inspire our customers globally and further expand our brand statement, “It’s a Woman’s World’” added Lascana exec Sarah Rissen.
Just Jared on Facebook
jasmine sanders lascana 01
jasmine sanders lascana 02
jasmine sanders lascana 03
jasmine sanders lascana 04
jasmine sanders lascana 05
jasmine sanders lascana 06
jasmine sanders lascana 07
jasmine sanders lascana 08
jasmine sanders lascana 09
jasmine sanders lascana 10
jasmine sanders lascana 11
jasmine sanders lascana 12
jasmine sanders lascana 13
jasmine sanders lascana 14
jasmine sanders lascana 15
jasmine sanders lascana 16
jasmine sanders lascana 17
jasmine sanders lascana 18

Photos: Lascana
Posted to: Jasmine Sanders

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is being sued by the paparazzi - TMZ
  • There's finally photos of Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angel character - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is speaking out about her divorce - TooFab
  • Cher explains why she doesn't like karaoke - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Milo Manheim dating Alexis Ren? - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    Born to be photoshopped more like