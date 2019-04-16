Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 1:58 pm

Jennifer Garner Heads Out After Running Errands in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner is on the go!

The 46-year-old Peppermint actress was spotted leaving Malibu Country Mart on Tuesday (April 16) in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer looked beautiful in a blue top, blue jeans and flats for her daytime outing, accessorized by a pair of sunglasses.

Her ex and co-parent of their children, Ben Affleck, was spotted heading out at the same time for a coffee run in Santa Monica, Calif.

Last week, it was revealed that Ben and on/off girlfriend Lindsay Shookus had split up again. It is being reported that Ben and the Saturday Night Live producer split due to the busy schedules on different coasts.
