Jennifer Lopez to Receive Fashion Icon Award at CFDA Fashion Awards 2019

Jennifer Lopez is going to receive a big honor – she’s receiving the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards!

Past recipients on this award include Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé Knowles, Pharrell Williams, Johnny Depp, and Rihanna.

“Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA, said in a statement. “Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA Chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

The 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards will be held on June 3 at the Brooklyn Museum.