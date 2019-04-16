John Cusack to Star in Amazon Drama Series 'Utopia'

John Cusack is taking on an exciting new role!

The 52-year-old actor will star alongside Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson in Amazon’s Utopia, an adaptation of the British drama written by Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday (April 16).

Utopia follows a group of young adults who meet online that are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. Within the comic’s pages, they discover the conspiracy theories that may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

John will play Dr. Kevin Christie. Here’s a character description: “Charismatic and media-savvy, with a brilliant biotech mind and a philanthropic outlook. Christie altruistically wants to change the world through science.”