Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:32 am

Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Best Beauty Hack on 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Karlie Kloss hit James Corden‘s couch on The Late Late Show on Monday (April 15) and revealed one of her best beauty hacks!

The 26-year-old Project Runway host demonstrated how easy it is to get more out of your eyelashes with only the help of a teaspoon.

“Yes, I have many beauty tips, I’ve been working in the industry for long enough,” Karlie expressed. “This teaspoon tip is really good great because you can curl your eyelashes – it’s for that perfect kind of doe-like look.”

“You want to get it at the lash line and just pinch it just enough so that you’re kind of giving that doe-eyed lash look,” Karlie continued. “It works really well, it’s better than any of those curlers.”


Karlie Kloss Touches Up James’s Lashes w/ a Teaspoon
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
