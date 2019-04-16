Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 1:18 pm

Keri Russell & Adam Driver Celebrate 'Burn This' Opening Night!

Keri Russell keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the carpet at the opening night party for her play Burn This held at the Hudson Theatre on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Adam Driver, Brandon Uranowitz, David Furr and director Michael Mayer.

Set in downtown New York in the 1980s, Burn This follows the troubled relationship between a restaurant owner, Pale (Driver), and a dancer named Anna (Russell), in the wake of a shared tragedy—the death of Pale’s brother and Anna’s roommate and dance partner.

The Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s 1987 drama Burn This officially opens today (April 16) – Buy tickets here!
Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Adam Driver, Brandon Uranowitz, David Furr, Keri Russell

