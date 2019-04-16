Kim Kardashian's BFF Clears Up Those Kris Humphries Conversation Rumors, Reveals What They Actually Spoke About

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Larsa Pippen was the subject of some rumors concerning Kim‘s ex husband, Kris Humphries.

Headlines began to circulate claiming the two were getting chatty at Coachella.

Well, Larsa took to Instagram to quickly shut down that she was breaking any sort of girl code by getting close with her BFF’s ex.

“The convo lasted all of 3 min,” Larsa commented on Instagram (via Buzzfeed). He told me he’s known Scottie [Pippen, NBA star] since he was 14 and that he loves him and I said so do I.”

Larsa addressed rumors that she cheated on Scottie, her husband, late last year.