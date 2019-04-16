Maddie Ziegler Joins Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' - See the Full Cast!

Maggie Ziegler is joining the cast of Steven Spielberg‘s highly anticipated West Side Story reboot!

The 16-year-old star was revealed as a cast member on Tuesday (April 16), along with more than 50 actors, singers and dancers joining the ensemble cast of Sharks and Jets, the rival street gangs at the center of the musical’s love story.

Dear Evan Hansen star Mike Faist will play Riff, the leader of the Jets, while Puerto Rican singer-dancer Ana Isabelle will play Rosalia.

As previously announced, Rita Moreno will play Valentina, Ansel Elgort plays Tony, Rachel Zegler is Maria, Ariana DeBose will play Anita, David Alvarez is Bernardo, Josh Andrés Rivera stars as Chino, Corey Stoll plays Lieutenant Schrank and Brian d’Arcy James is Sergeant Krupke.

“One of our largest priorities was to find a caliber of triple-threats who could bring this film to life with great proficiency. West Side Story has influenced generations of dancers since its inception, and I am thrilled that we have found this extraordinary group to bring our new vision for the musical to the big screen,” said choreographer Justin Peck.

See the full list of actors joining the cast of West Side Story inside…

SHARKS

• David Aviles Morales

• Yesenia Ayala

• María Alejandra Castillo

• Annelise Cepero

• Andrei Chagas

• Jeanette Delgado

• Kelvin Delgado

• Gaby Diaz

• Yurel Echezarreta

• Adriel Flete

• Carlos E. Gonzalez

• David Guzman

• Jacob Guzman

• Ana Isabelle

• Melody Martí

• Ilda Mason

• Juliette Feliciano Ortiz

• Edriz E. Rosa Pérez

• Maria Alexis Rodriguez

• Julius Anthony Rubio

• Carlos Sánchez Falú

• Sebastian Serra

• Gabriela Soto

• Ricky Ubeda

• Tanairi Vazquez

• Jamila Velazquez

• Isabella Ward

• Ricardo Zayas

JETS

• Brianna Abruzzo

• Kyle Allen

• Kyle Coffman

• Ben Cook

• Harrison Coll

• Kevin Csolak

• Kellie Drobnick

• Julian Elia

• Myles Erlick

• Leigh-Ann Esty

• Sara Esty

• Mike Faist

• John Michael Fiumara

• Paloma Garcia-Lee

• Garett Hawe

• Patrick Higgins

• Sean Harrison Jones

• Eloise Kropp

• Lauren Leach

• Jess LeProtto

• Skye Mattox

• Ezra Menas

• Adriana Pierce

• Brittany Pollack

• Daniel Patrick Russell

• Talia Ryder

• Jonalyn Saxer

• Halli Toland

• Maddie Ziegler