Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:24 pm

Mandy Moore Helps Kick off Eddie Bauer's Why I Hike Campaign!

Mandy Moore Helps Kick off Eddie Bauer's Why I Hike Campaign!

Mandy Moore is all smiles as she attends the launch luncheon for Eddie Bauer’s #WHYIHIKE Campaign on Tuesday afternoon (April 16) at Margot in Culver City, Calif.

The 35-year-old This Is Us actress looked pretty in a red-floral print dress as she as helped kick off the new campaign with Eddie Bauer guide Melissa Arnot Reid.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

The #WHYIHIKE campaign is geared to get people outside with Eddie Bauer’s equipment and to share their personal stories of what inspires them to get outside and hike.

Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore helps kick off eddie bauer why i hike campaign 01
mandy moore helps kick off eddie bauer why i hike campaign 02
mandy moore helps kick off eddie bauer why i hike campaign 03
mandy moore helps kick off eddie bauer why i hike campaign 04

Photos: Jenna Jones
Posted to: Mandy Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is being sued by the paparazzi - TMZ
  • There's finally photos of Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angel character - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is speaking out about her divorce - TooFab
  • Cher explains why she doesn't like karaoke - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Milo Manheim dating Alexis Ren? - Just Jared Jr