Mandy Moore Helps Kick off Eddie Bauer's Why I Hike Campaign!

Mandy Moore is all smiles as she attends the launch luncheon for Eddie Bauer’s #WHYIHIKE Campaign on Tuesday afternoon (April 16) at Margot in Culver City, Calif.

The 35-year-old This Is Us actress looked pretty in a red-floral print dress as she as helped kick off the new campaign with Eddie Bauer guide Melissa Arnot Reid.

The #WHYIHIKE campaign is geared to get people outside with Eddie Bauer’s equipment and to share their personal stories of what inspires them to get outside and hike.