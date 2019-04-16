Mark Wahlberg Begins Filming 'Good Joe Bell' in Utah

Mark Wahlberg gets caught in the rain while filming a scene for Good Joe Bell on Tuesday afternoon (April 16) in Coalville, Utah.

The 47-year-old actor sported an olive-colored jacket and tan hiking pants as he spent the day filming a few scenes for his new movie up in the mountains.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Last week it was announced that Mark and Connie Britton have teamed up with Brokeback Mountain screenwriters Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry for Good Joe Bell.

The movie is based on the true story of a Oregonian father Joe Bell (Wahlberg) who sets out to walk across America with his son Jadin (Reid Miller).