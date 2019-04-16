Mary J. Blige & Nas Are Going on Tour Together!
Mary J. Blige and Nas are hitting the road together!
The 48-year-old singer/actress and the 45-year-old rapper announced that they are teaming up for a new summer tour.
Mary and Nas‘ 22-stop concert will kick off on July 19 in West Palm Beach and will wrap on September 10 in Toronto.
In the past, the two have collaborated on a few songs together including “Love is All We Need” from Mary‘s album Share My World back in 1997 and most recently in 2012 with “Reach Out” on Nas‘ album Life is Good.
Tickets go on sale on April 19 on Mary‘s website here.
Check out all the tour dates inside…
July 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Candace Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
August 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
August 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater
August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Toscaloosa Amphitheater
August 31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joeseph’s Health Amphitheater
September 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage