Mary J. Blige & Nas Are Going on Tour Together!

Mary J. Blige and Nas are hitting the road together!

The 48-year-old singer/actress and the 45-year-old rapper announced that they are teaming up for a new summer tour.

Mary and Nas‘ 22-stop concert will kick off on July 19 in West Palm Beach and will wrap on September 10 in Toronto.

In the past, the two have collaborated on a few songs together including “Love is All We Need” from Mary‘s album Share My World back in 1997 and most recently in 2012 with “Reach Out” on Nas‘ album Life is Good.

Tickets go on sale on April 19 on Mary‘s website here.

Check out all the tour dates inside…

July 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater

July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Candace Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

August 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

August 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater

August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Toscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joeseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage