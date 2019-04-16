Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:54 am

Max Minghella Confesses His Love for BTS on 'Late Late Show' - Watch Here!

Max Minghella is officially coming out of the closet as a major fan of Korean pop sensation BTS!

While making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday (April 15) alongside Karlie Kloss, the 33-year-old Teen Spirit star dished all about attenuating a BTS concert with his best bud Dylan O’Brien.

“It was amazing. It’s astonishing, I don’t know how they do it. They’re amazing performers,” Max expressed. “I went with my best friend Dylan O’Brien, who is a bit sort of a teen-heartthrob, and we were very worried that he was going to get recognized. We wore very elaborate costumes. I love BTS.”

James then tested Max‘s fan knowledge with questions like “what does BTS stand for?,” “which member is this?”


Max Minghella & Dylan O’Brien Are Big BTS Fans
