Melania Trump Fires Back at Anna Wintour's 'Vogue' Cover Comments

Melania Trump‘s representative has issued a statement in response to comments Anna Wintour made in a recent interview about First Ladies.

Anna did not mention the current First Lady by name, but did reference having every other First Lady on the cover of the magazine.

“We always had a tradition at Vogue to photograph the first ladies when they first came in to office — some extraordinary, wonderful women, and it was an honor to photograph them. But they were always super cautious about what they wanted to wear and the image that they wanted to present: Nearly always a jacket, maybe some pearls if you were Mrs. Bush. But with Mrs. Obama, she was fearless and it was just such a joy for all of us that work in fashion,” Anna previously told CNN.

Well, the First Lady’s rep had a statement in response to these comments.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump, she’s been there, done that long before she was First Lady,” the First Lady’s rep said in a statement. “Her role as First Lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”

“This just further demonstrates how biased the fashion magazine industry is, and shows how insecure and small-minded Anna Wintour really is. Unfortunately, Mrs. Trump is used to this kind of divisive behavior,” the statement added.

Melania was on the cover of Vogue years ago, after she married Donald Trump.