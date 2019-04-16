Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Couple Up at Food Bank for NYC Can-Do Awards

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are all smiles on the red carpet as they arrive at the Food Bank for New York Cirty’s Can-Do Awards Dinner on Tuesday night (April 16) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 45-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit while the 43-year-old chef sported a black suit and silver tie for the event.

Inside the event, Neil and David were honored for helping the organization in the fight against hunger.

The night before, Neil hosted a party celebrating the release of David‘s new cookbook Life is a Party.

