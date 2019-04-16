Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix is known for being very secretive about how many people watch their television shows and movies, but they have revealed viewership numbers for some of them.

The streaming service just released its quarterly earnings report and highlighted five of the hit titles that received tons of viewers, including The Umbrella Academy and Triple Frontier.

Netflix considers a member to be a viewer of a title if they watched at least 70 percent of one episode of a series, or 70 percent of a film. The numbers that the company releases account for the amount of viewers in the title’s first month.

The amount of subscribers on Netflix worldwide is currently at about 148.9 million.

