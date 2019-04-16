Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:52 am

Nick Jonas Has a Four Word Response When Asked About Having Kids with Priyanka Chopra

When will Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra decide to have kids? He answered this question with a four word response!

“We’re taking our time,” the 26-year-old singer told Extra about planning a family with the 36-year-old actress.

Nick and Priyanka got married late last year and it looks like there is no rush to start a family!

Priyanka‘s good friend Meghan Markle, meanwhile, is expecting her first child any day now with her husband Prince Harry!
Photos: Getty
