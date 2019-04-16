Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 2:43 pm

Nicole Kidman & Hugh Grant Film a Scene for 'The Undoing' in Manhattan

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are teaming up for a scene.

The actors were spotted filming on Tuesday (April 16) for the upcoming HBO limited series The Undoing in New York City.

The Undoing follows a successful therapist who is preparing for the publication of her first book when a violent death and her husband’s sudden disappearance force her to start over and build a new life for herself and her young son.

If you missed it, Nicole recently supported husband Keith Urban at the 2019 ACM Awards where he took home Entertainer of the Year!
Photos: Backgrid
