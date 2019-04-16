Nicole Kidman & Hugh Grant Film a Scene for 'The Undoing' in Manhattan

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are teaming up for a scene.

The actors were spotted filming on Tuesday (April 16) for the upcoming HBO limited series The Undoing in New York City.

The Undoing follows a successful therapist who is preparing for the publication of her first book when a violent death and her husband’s sudden disappearance force her to start over and build a new life for herself and her young son.

